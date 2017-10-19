

The Canadian Press





VICTORIA -- British Columbia's Green party is taking its third run at bringing ride-hailing to the province.

Green Leader Andrew Weaver has introduced a private member's bill for the third time that would pave the way for transportation companies like Uber and Lyft to operate in B.C.

Weaver is calling out the governing New Democrats and Opposition Liberals for failing to deliver on campaign promises made during last spring's election to have ride-hailing in place by the end of the year.

Weaver says British Columbia residents support the service, which he says can work alongside taxis to provide alternative transportation options.

The New Democrats say they must study ride-hailing and its impact on the taxi industry before introducing legislation next fall.

The Liberals accuse the NDP of breaking their election promise and say they are willing to work with the Greens to speed up ride-hailing.