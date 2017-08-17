

The Canadian Press





B.C.'s former LNG advocate Gordon Wilson has filed a $5 million defamation lawsuit against Premier John Horgan and two of his fellow NDP politicians.

The suit accuses Horgan, Jobs Minister Bruce Ralston and MP Rachel Blaney of unfairly disparaging the work Wilson completed after being hired by Christy Clark's Liberals to promote the province's LNG industry in 2013 – a gig that reportedly paid $150,000 a year.

"The defendants, together and individually, undertook a campaign to destroy [Wilson's] reputation from the position of authority and credibility granted to them by their offices," the lawsuit reads.

Wilson was fired shortly after the NDP seized power, and Horgan allegedly suggested there was little to show for his years of work.

"We decided there was a better value-for-money proposition for the people of B.C. than paying $150,000 for no reports, no briefings, no memoranda, and we're going to put those resources to other activities that will benefit people," Horgan told CBC Radio, according to the suit.

Similar statements were allegedly made by Ralston and Blaney.

But Wilson, a former BC Liberal leader, argues there was no reason to attack his work, and notes that numerous reports, briefings and other documents he completed in the position are publicly available on the government's website thanks to a Freedom of Information request.

Though Horgan, Ralston and Blaney have all apologized, Wilson claims his reputation and ability to earn a living have been damaged.

None of the claims in Wilson's lawsuit have been proven in court.