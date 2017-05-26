

CTV Vancouver





A man who was assaulted and robbed at an abandoned home in Richmond this week says his attackers lured him to the property by pretending they needed his help.

The Good Samaritan told Mounties that two men convinced him to join them inside a house on Blundell Road shortly before noon Wednesday.

They then beat him, robbed him and fled the area in a grey, older model Ford pickup truck that had trees hanging out the back.

Fortunately, the victim suffered only minor injuries.

RCMP officers were called to the scene, and one constable found a vehicle matching the truck’s description shortly after near Williams and No. 4 roads. The driver allegedly swerved into oncoming traffic then sped off.

The suspect eventually stopped the truck near No. 4 and Francis roads and bolted on foot, evading police by jumping over fences. A second suspect wasn’t spotted at the time.

On Friday, Mounties asked anyone with a surveillance camera that might have caught part of the brazen escape to check their video and contact them.

They are particularly looking for people with cameras south of Blundell Road from Sidaway Road to Steveston Highway, and north of Williams Road to Blundell Road between No 4. and St. Albans roads.

Both suspects are described as white, 45-50 years old and roughly 5-10 tall. One had a medium build with black hair and was wearing a black hoodie, while the other had a slim build with a shaved head and was wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the robbery can contact the Richmond RCMP detachment at 604-278-1212, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.