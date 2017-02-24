

CTV Vancouver





A father of two has been charged with second-degree murder after his wife was found slain in a Burnaby, B.C. home Thursday afternoon.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the victim's body was discovered after officers were called to an 18th Avenue property around 1 p.m. with a report of a domestic dispute.

"When members of the Burnaby RCMP arrived, they searched the residence and located a female victim who was deceased from injuries received during an altercation," IHIT said in a news release.

Her husband, 47-year-old Parveen Maan, was arrested at the scene, and has since been charged. He remains in custody pending his next court appearance, which has yet to be scheduled.

The couple's two children were not home at the time, according to police. They have been placed in the care of other family members.

"This family is attempting to deal with this loss as best as they can in these initial stages. This senseless act has left a gaping hole in a family, and two young kids without their mother," Cpl. Meghan Foster said.

The victim's name hasn't been released, but police confirmed her next of kin have been notified.

IHIT and Burnaby RCMP are continuing to investigate the homicide in order to determine what led up to her killing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.