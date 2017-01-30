

CTV Vancouver





The Monday morning commute in North Vancouver was left snarled in the aftermath of a fatal rollover crash in the eastbound lanes.

A white Lexus sedan rolled off the Trans-Canada Highway near the Lynn Valley off-ramp around 4 a.m., on the portion of the highway known as the cut.

The collision took out several light poles along the way.

The roof of the car had to be cut off to get the driver out but he could not be saved. He was the sole occupant in the vehicle.

Highway traffic was restricted to a single eastbound lane while members of the RCMP Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) service swept the area.

The lane was still closed by the morning rush hour, causing delays of up to 25 minutes on the route leading to the Second Narrows Bridge.

Police have not said what they believe led to the crash.