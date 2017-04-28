

CTV Vancouver





Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fatal crash on Lougheed Highway on Friday night, in the area between Pitt River Road and Como Lake Road.

Initial reports suggest that multiple people are injured, and at least one person has died, but officials have not confirmed any details.

At least two damaged vehicles could be seen from CTV's Chopper 9 over the crash, with tarps covering part of one of the cars.

The highway was closed to traffic as officers investigated and crews cleared the road.

