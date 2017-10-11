

An Alberta resident was arrested after plowing his pickup truck into the side of a Vancouver home late Tuesday night, and police suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The white pickup came crashing through the wall of a home in the city’s Champlain Heights neighbourhood around 11:30 p.m., startling a married couple inside.

David Craig told CTV News he was asleep upstairs at the time, but his wife was on the main floor of the home. Fortunately, no one was injured.

"I just heard a loud crash and then tire squealing after that. He was trying to get away," Craig said.

"I went downstairs, made sure there was no immediate danger and then made sure my wife was OK. And after that, we called the police immediately."

Officers arrived shortly after and arrested the 31-year-old driver.

Sgt. Jason Robillard said the investigation into what happened is ongoing, but police intend to recommending charges of impaired driving.

Firefighters who responded to the collision used supports from their truck to temporarily shore up the home until a building inspector could arrive to determine its safety.

The extent of the damage is still being assessed, but authorities said repairs have been requested and should be underway soon.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim