Mounties in Coquitlam are searching for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian and did not remain at the scene.

The unnamed man was struck around 8 p.m. Thursday on Austin Avenue near Blue Mountain Street.

Investigators were at the scene for several hours and taped off a large area.

At least 30 evidence markers could be seen on the ground, and a pile of clothes was visible at the side of the road.

The victim was rushed to hospital but did not survive.

There is no description of the suspect vehicle. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call RCMP or CrimeStoppers.

With a report from CTV Morning Live's Nafeesa Karim