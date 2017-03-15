

CTV Vancouver





A B.C. man is facing animal cruelty charges after more than two dozen dogs and horses in "various states of neglect" were removed from a very remote property near Burns Lake.

The BC SPCA is calling the March 9 seizure in Cheslatta one of the most challenging in its history because the property owner was "living off the grid in the middle of nowhere," and the constables needed a ferry to reach the farm.

In total, 13 adult dogs, seven puppies – six of which were just two days old – and seven horses were seized. The dogs are primarily Australian shepherds and mixed breeds.

The owner only lives on the property on evenings and weekends in the winter and the dogs were left tethered to six-foot chains attached to small "sled-dog type" boxes, according to the BC SPCA.

Chief Prevention Officer Marcie Moriarty told CTV Vancouver there was little food for the dogs, many of which suffered from malnourishment, dehydration, and were underweight and not socialized.

But the dogs were in far better shape than the horses, she said.

The pregnant mares and yearlings had no access whatsoever to shelter and water, and only a limited food supply, Moriarty said. At least one dead horse was found on the property.

"There wasn't any fresh water. The horses were eating snow for hydration," she said.

Adding to the severity of the incident was the weather during the seizure: The temperature was -15 C and it was snowing.

The horses are now being cared for by a Prince George equine rescue group, while the dogs and puppies have been transferred to the North Cariboo SPCA branch.

The mom dog and her six puppies are receiving around-the-clock care and monitoring.

The agency believes that it will seek animal cruelty charges against the owner, as they believe he was willfully neglecting the animals in his care.

"There's no rhyme or reason to why he's kept these animals," said Moriarty.