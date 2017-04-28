

All westbound Highway 1 were blocked during rush hour Friday following a multi-vehicle collision in Surrey.

The crash affected lanes between 200th and 176th Street, including the HOV lane, starting shortly before 5 p.m. Commuters were warned to expect delays until the highway is cleared, and backups were reported as far back as 232nd just a short time after the crash.

Initial reports suggested seven vehicles were involved and as many as five people may be injured, but few details were confirmed by officials.

The front end of a white Jeep was smashed in, and a blue vehicle had damage to the front and back. A tan car could be seen with its trunk open, and debris was scattered several hundred metres along the highway.

At one point five ambulances were at the scene. Police vehicles and fire crews could also be seen from the air, and yellow tape was spread across the road.

Crash analysts also put out pylons, marking certain areas of the road.

Driver Wanda Rathgeber had been stuck about half a kilometre from the Highway 15 exit for about an hour when she spoke to CTV News at 6 p.m.. She said some tried to turn around on the shoulders and got stuck.

"So we've got traffic heading west on the westbound lanes and we've got some traffic trying to head back east on the westbound lanes trying to get out of this," she said.

Fortunately, drivers seemed to be handling the gridlock well, and got out to stretch their legs when they realized they'd be stuck for a long time.

"It's just a sense of hoping that nobody is too injured or died," she said.

"Everybody's just sort of sitting here waiting for something to happen."

Drivers at the scene reported to CTV News that vehicles were being turned around and routed off the highway at around 7 p.m., and the westbound lanes reopened around 8.