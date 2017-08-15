The stunt driver who was tragically killed on the set of Deadpool 2 was a motorcycle racer reportedly working her first job in the movie business.

The BC Coroners Service has identified SJ Harris of Brooklyn, New York as the woman who died after crashing through a pane of glass in downtown Vancouver Monday.

A statement posted to Harris's Facebook page after her death describes the 40-year-old as a pioneer in the motorcycle racing industry who had a "beautiful spirit and bubbly personality." Harris, who sometimes went by Joi, has been billed as the first black woman ever to become a licensed participant in American Motorcycle Association racing events.

"Joi will be remembered for her ground breaking career," the statement reads. "She was living her dream, when her life was suddenly cut short while filming as a stunt rider. She will be dearly missed by her face fans all over the world."

According to TMZ, her family has confirmed Deadpool 2 was Harris's first film as a stunt driver. She was doubling for Zazie Beetz, who plays Domino, the female lead in the Ryan Reynolds-starring superhero sequel.

Witnesses said the sequence they were filming required Harris to drive down a set of stairs on a ramp at Jack Poole Plaza, near the downtown Vancouver waterfront. There were several successful takes or practice runs before the stunt woman apparently lost control of the motorcycle and drove off set, across the street and into a window at Shaw Tower.

The motorcycle narrowly missed some pedestrians, raising questions about why the street was not blocked off for the filming. The City of Vancouver, which approved the permit for the shoot, said the scene was not designed to "involve any high-risk maneuvers," which is why the road remained open.

Veteran stunt coordinator Pete Antico told CTV News he knows many of the people involved in the Deadpool 2 production, and has great confidence in their abilities – but there are inherent risks to stunt performing.

"They're highly trained, well-seasoned veteran stunt coordinators and performers that are running that show," Antico said.

"There's no reason anybody should lose a life but in our business we take risks. And we take all the risk out of it to the best of our ability, and sometimes things happen."

My ❤️ goes out to the loved ones of SJ Harris. She was a trailblazer and a champion for women of color. Gone too soon. Rest in love ��❤️ — om (@oliviamunn) August 15, 2017

The director of Deadpool 2, David Leitch, is a former stunt coordinator himself.

The studio behind the film, 20th Century Fox, has not spoken about the accident except to offer condolences.

"Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time," a spokesperson said in an email.

A small memorial of flowers and notes has been growing at the scene, and a number of high-profile stars have chimed in on social media to offer condolences, including Reynolds.

"We're heartbroken, shocked and devastated," the Deadpool 2 star wrote, "but recognize nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment. My heart pours out to them."

Olivia Munn, who has appeared in another 20th Century Fox superhero film, X-Men: Apocalypse, also posted a tweet celebrating Harris as a "trailblazer and a champion of women of colour."

The cause of the crash hasn't been confirmed but WorkSafeBC, which investigates all employee fatalities in B.C., is probing what happened.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure