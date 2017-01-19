

CTV Vancouver





Two purebred dogs that went missing from a Langley, B.C. property last weekend have been found dead, leaving their owners mystified and heartbroken.

Jon and Hayley Legassie's Rhodesian ridgebacks, Luna and Safari, disappeared from their yard on Sunday, leading the desperate couple to offer a $10,000 reward for their return.

Sadly, the remains of the dogs were found not far from the family's home on Thursday. The couple said it appears Safari was hit by a train and Luna was killed by coyotes about 50 metres away.

"We find it hard to believe that the dogs would have been loose here in Glen Valley, and so close to home without being spotted," the Legassies said in a Facebook post. "We will continue to have unanswered questions."

The couple has said they suspect someone picked up their dogs and took them away in a vehicle. One theory they have is that Luna and Safari were later dropped off in an area known by locals as the "Dog Dike."

"They were making their way home when they encountered a pack of coyotes. Safari escaped the coyotes and fled into the path of an oncoming train. Luna did not escape," they posited.

Before the dogs' remains were found, the Legassies called dozens of SPCA branches, pet stores, veterinary hospitals and animal rescues across the province in the hopes of finding them.

Even after Safari was found dead, they continued to offer the hefty reward for the return of Luna alone.

The couple thanked everyone for the support they received during their search.