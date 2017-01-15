It may be time to exchange your parka for an umbrella: a special weather statement is in effect for B.C.’s South Coast, with Environment Canada predicting an end to the cold snap that has affected the region since early December.

“The persistent blocking ridge over Western Canada that allowed cold Arctic air to settle along the coast will finally start to weaken on Monday,” the agency said in the statement, adding mild Pacific air and rain will be moving into the area.

Moderate to heavy rain is forecasted to last until Tuesday night or early Wednesday.

Areas further inland, including Port Alberni, Hope, and Squamish, are expected to receive snow or freezing rain as “mild air moves over entrenched cold.”

Whistler and the area along the Sea to Sky Highway will receive snow that will turn to rain by Monday night, according to Environment Canada.

The City of Vancouver told CTV News warming shelters will likely remain open until Tuesday.

The temporary shelters in community centres and other locations have been open most nights since the cold snap began.