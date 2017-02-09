

Sandra Hermiston and Ross McLaughlin, CTV Vancouver





The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about a new robocall phone scam hitting B.C.

The calls involve a simple question: “Can you hear me?” People who respond “yes” are secretly recorded, and it could end up costing them.

It’s believed the scammer will later call back demanding payment for goods or a service. They’ll play back that “yes” answer to make it sound like the victim had previously authorized the purchase.

“If they make a hundred of these calls and they get two or three people to pay, then they’re making money,” said Evan Kelly of the Better Business Bureau of Mainland B.C.

Kelly says you should also let you banks know that you’ve received these calls so they can red flag anything on your account that may have been from out of country.

More than 70 per cent of complaints to the BBB’s ScamTracker line in the U.S. involves this robocall and B.C. is now getting hit with it too.

The BBB is offering consumers the following advice: