The young B.C. woman killed in a callous terror attack in London is being remembered as a "bright light" with a huge heart for helping the disadvantaged.

Christine "Chrissy" Archibald, from British Columbia’s West Kootenays, was the lone Canadian killed when attackers drove a van into a group of pedestrians on London Bridge. The vehicle was abandoned in the nearby Borough Market, where the attackers stabbed people before being shot by police.

Patrick Audet, who spoke to reporters on behalf of the grieving family in Castlegar, said Archibald was born, raised and beloved in the small city in southeastern B.C.

“We grieve the loss of our beautiful, loving daughter and sister,” Audet said. “She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected. She would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death. Please honor her by making your community a better place. Volunteer your time and labor or donate to a homeless shelter. Tell them Chrissy sent you.”

The 30-year-old had been working in a shelter helping the homeless until she moved to Europe earlier this year to be with her fiancé, Tyler Ferguson.

Ferguson's sister, Cassie Ferguson Rowe, said in a Facebook message her baby brother had lost "the love of his life."

“In a split second his entire life was ripped away from him. Hearing his painful sobs on the phone while he's alone trying to deal with this tears me apart,” Rowe wrote. “I have no words.”

Another of Ferguson's siblings, Mark Ferguson, said in a Facebook post they did everything they could but weren't able to save Archibald.

"His life, and all those close to her have been changed forever,” he wrote.

The flag outside city hall in her home town of Castlegar stood at half-mast Monday.

Lawrence Chernoff, the town's mayor, said the entire community is grieving the loss, and residents are devastated.

"When you live in a small community you know everybody. So we're there to help the community as much as we humanly possibly can, and the family," he told CTV Vancouver.

Chernoff described the victim's family as tight-knit and says Chrissy and her twin were "vibrant young ladies" that took part in the community.

["They] were part of the community and really represent what Castlegar is all about. They represent that spirit that’s in the community," he said.

Archibald graduated from the social work program at Mount Royal University in Calgary in 2015.

Peter Choate, an assistant professor, knew Archibald from her time there as a student. He said he couldn’t imagine what her family is experiencing right now.

“You see a bright light… and then that light’s gone,” Choate told CTV Calgary. “That’s a tough, tough story. As tough as it is for us, it’s immeasurably tough for her fiancé. I can’t imagine what that’s like to have your fiancé die in your hands.”

During her time in the city, she worked at the Calgary Alpha House Society, a homeless shelter that helps people with addiction.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Sunday, the shelter said its employees were “devastated” by the news of Archibald’s death. They described her as a talented social worker, workmate and exceptional human being.

“Chrissy was a bright light to many, and her generosity, kind spirit and huge heart for her work in responding to issues of addictions and homelessness at the centre inspired us all,” the statement said.

One of the residents Archibald worked with at the shelter says she was a constant source of encouragement, and never turned her back on anyone.

“She didn’t deserve that,” said Greg Warden.

The Canadian High Commissioner announced that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been in touch with Archibald’s family. They have also created a virtual book of condolences for her and the other victims of the attacks so the public can pay their respects.

MPs in the House of Commons stood in silence for one minute with heads bowed Monday in memory of the attack victims, and to commemorate Archibald.

After the news of Archibald’s death was confirmed, Premier Christy Clark issued a statement urging British Columbians to reject the “fear and division” terrorist attacks seek to sow.

“As her family and province mourn, we must never forget who we are - and the diversity that makes us strong,” Clark said. “My thoughts, and those of all British Columbians, are with Chrissy Archibald’s family, her friends, and all those who knew and loved her.”

NDP leader John Horgan, whose party expects to form a minority government when Clark recalls the legislature, tweeted the family’s statement and added his own comments, finishing with “#chrissysentme”

Clark’s sentiment echoed that of another B.C. resident, Brian Gorman, who is from northwest England and was flying back there to visit family on Sunday. He said he believes his homeland will come together in the wake of recent terrorist attacks.

“They will not win,” Gorman said. “They will not conquer the hearts and minds of the British people.”

“Hitler didn’t win. ISIS certainly won’t.”

Other British Columbians who were in central London on Saturday say they’re relieved that they didn’t end up among the seven killed or the 48 injured when a van drove into a crowd of people on London Bridge and knife-wielding terrorists got out.

“We were there the day before, on that bridge,” said Madison Rogerson, who was visiting London with her boyfriend last week.

Saturday was Rogerson and her boyfriend's last night in the city, and they had plans to go back to the Borough Market neighbourhood, where the knife attacks took place. They decided not to go out because it was raining, Rogerson said.

“The rain actually saved us,” she said.

Another B.C. resident was at a concert in London’s Olympic Park when the attacks began. She said spectators were temporarily prohibited from leaving because of the incident.

Castlegar's mayor says the attack – and Archibald's death -- proves that terrorism has no bounds."

"It brought terrorism from a big city, another country, it brought it to a small city in British Columbia," Chernoff said.

"It doesn’t matter where terrorism takes place today. You need to be aware. Everybody is affected."

With files from The Canadian Press, CTV Calgary and CTV Vancouver's Sarah MacDonald