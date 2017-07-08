

Here is a list of useful resources for those affected by the wildfires burning across B.C.’s Interior and the Cariboo region:

Wildfires of Note: The BC Wildfire Service uses this page to provide basic information about the size, location and status of serious wildfires in the province.

BC Wildfire Service on social media: The BC Wildfire Service releases the latest wildfire information on its Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Emergency Info BC: This provincial Twitter account provides up-to-date information about wildfires and other major emergencies in B.C.

Drive BC: This agency provides information about road closures, delays and other traffic incidents. Drive BC posts updates on Twitter as well as an interactive map on its website.

Thompson-Nicola Regional District: This region is where many of the wildfires are currently located. The TNDR website has information and maps about the latest evacuation orders.

Cariboo Regional District: This website has the latest information about evacuations orders prompted by wildfires in the Cariboo region.

Anyone who sees a wildfire is urged to report it by calling 1-800-663-5555 or *5555.