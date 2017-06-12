

The Canadian Press





VICTORIA -- British Columbia Premier Christy Clark's new cabinet has been sworn-in, but it could be a temporary Liberal government.

Clark's 22-member cabinet has five new ministers including Ellis Ross, B.C.'s first indigenous cabinet minister with a portfolio as he takes over at natural gas development and housing.

The premier is preparing for the legislature to resume on June 22.

Her minority government is expected to lose a vote of confidence in the days that follow the return of the legislature.

Clark says last month's provincial election made two things clear: people want a government that works across party lines and one that will bridge urban and rural divides.

No political party secured a majority after last month's provincial election, but the three Green members have placed their support behind the New Democratic Party, which would allow the NDP led by John Horgan to form a minority government if the Liberals fall.

Because the Liberals have the most seats, parliamentary convention requires that Clark receive the first chance to form a government.

Christy Clark taking oath now pic.twitter.com/ATxUB528vO — CTV Bhinder Sajan (@BhinderSajan) June 12, 2017

Cabinet moves - Andrew Wilkinson to Attorney General, Mary Polak to Health, Ellis Ross Natural Gas & Housing, Jordan Sturdy in Environment.. — CTV Bhinder Sajan (@BhinderSajan) June 12, 2017