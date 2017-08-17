At least two men were rescued after their aluminum boat overturned in the waters of Howe Sound Thursday.

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue got the distress call at around 4:30 p.m. and were quickly on their way to the north of Anvil Island, located just west of Porteau Cove.

One of the boaters got to shore on his own, but the other needed help getting onto the rescue vessel when officials got there.

Officials told CTV News the paid had been in trouble on the water for quite some time before alerting rescuers.

Despite the warm temperatures, the waters of Howe Sound can still be dangerously cold in the summer.

Paramedics and a doctor were at the scene checking on the men, but it does not appear that either of them was seriously injured.