

CTV Vancouver





Police say at least one person died following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 in Chilliwack Monday.

This is a developing story. Please tune in to CTV News at 11:30 p.m. or follow us on Twitter for the latest.

The collision occurred in the westbound lanes of the highway near Vedder Road in Chilliwack just before 5 p.m.

Aerial footage from the scene showed that at least three vehicles were involved in the incident, including a white SUV that somehow ended up on top of a smaller car. A pickup truck was also involved in the pileup.

Air ambulances were sent to the scene, but it’s unclear how many other people were hurt.

Drive BC warned commuters to expect heavy delays in both directions through the area. Westbound traffic was rerouted and officials urged drivers to proceed with caution.