Rescuers airlifted an American tourist from a popular hiking trail on the North Shore Thursday evening after a snow bridge collapse left the 26-year-old with serious injuries.

The man was hiking with his brother on the Howe Sound Crest Trail near Cypress Bowl when a snow bridge collapsed, burying one of them.

It took the injured man’s brother several minutes to dig him out of the debris.

The brother then called 911 and hiked to a lodge in the Cypress Mountain ski area to meet firefighters.

Crews worked to stabilize the patient, who was conscious during the rescue but suffered injuries to his lower body.

North Shore Rescue then performed a long-line rescue to get the hiker to safety at a landing spot near Cleveland Dam.

The man suffered at least a fractured leg, but full extent of his injuries is unclear.

He was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.