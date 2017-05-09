

Live elections results from across B.C. by riding

A steady flow of voters have been pouring into polling stations for B.C.'s 41st general election, taking the future of the province into their hands.

And while it's too early to say how many of the roughly three million eligible voters will show up before polls close at 8 p.m., there's some small hope the electorate could buck the downward trend that's plagued the province for decades, hitting a low of just 51 per cent turnout in 2009.

Experts say young people, a demographic that generally fails to show up on Election Day, are facing serious economic hardships that could push more of them to the ballot box this year.

Paul Kershaw, a political scientist from the University of British Columbia, said one of the key points of contention for those voters is the growing gap between skyrocketing home prices and stagnating incomes.

"When the economy is not working well for a younger demographic, that might be one of the factors that drives us to show up on voting day," he said.

This year's advanced polling numbers are encouraging, with 615,000 people casting early ballots compared to 380,000 last time, but Elections B.C. also offered two additional voting days this round.

Housing was one of the main issues that was hammered on during the province's grueling, 28-day campaign, as were the environment, the economy, public education and questionable political donations.

The campaign was also heavy on personal attacks, but Kershaw urged the public not to be cynical about the actual problems addressed in each party's platform, or about the political process in general.

"This is how we make decisions collectively. It's about how we want to shape our neighbourhood, our community, our province and our country," he said. "Politics responds to those who organize and show up."

Leaders focus on getting out the vote

With their campaigns behind them, the leaders of B.C.'s main political parties spent Tuesday showing appreciation to their teams and helping with a last-minute push to get people to the polling stations.

Liberal Leader Christy Clark was in her Kelowna West riding on the morning of Election Day, where she gave a pep talk to campaign staff before flying out to Vancouver to vote.

"It's been 28 days, 55 ridings, 12,300 kilometres," Clark said. "The thing about a campaign is, at the end of it what you want to be able to say is we did everything we could to get our message out there about where we stand on the issues, and I think we did."

NDP Leader John Horgan, who cast an early ballot, brought a handful of voters to a polling station in Coquitlam. He told reporters he feels optimistic about his chances of taking the reins in B.C.

"I feel great," Horgan said. "I'm happy with the campaign, we've done everything we can. Now it's time for everyone to come together and elect a government that will work for them. "

Andrew Weaver, who won a historic first seat for the B.C. Green Party in 2013, was similarly hopeful about the potential for expanding their presence in the legislature.

Speaking outside a middle school in his Oak Bay-Gordon Head riding, where he was among the first to cast a ballot Tuesday morning, Weaver said he was proud of the campaign the Greens ran.

"It's been high road all the way through," he said. "There’s been mud-slinging, there’s been negativity, conspiracy theories, fake news, alt-facts, just underhanded social media stuff – we didn’t go down that rabbit hole.”

Polls close at 8 p.m.