Three more youths have been found guilty in the swarming death of 19-year-old Luka Gordic in Whistler.

The young men, who can't be named because they were underage at the time of the 2015 attack, were handed their verdicts Friday evening by a B.C. Supreme Court judge.

One was convicted of second-degree murder, the others of manslaughter.

While reading the verdict, Justice Terence Schultes described how surveillance video from a nearby business on the night of the swarming shows Gordic backing up as people approach him.

The 19-year-old is seen collapsing as he re-enters the frame. Based on that footage, Schultes said it appeared the attack had unfolded in as little as 17 seconds.

Emotions ran high throughout the trial, resulting in some heated arguments between relatives of the victim and the accused.

“We’re happy with the judge’s decision,” Gordic’s mother, Clara, told reporters after the hearing. “We relive this every day”

The victims’ father, Mitch Gordic, said he hopes the men will be sentenced to “many years in jail.”

Friday’s verdict was handed down in courtroom 20, which was built for the Air India trial and has an extra layer of screening, including a metal detector and bag checks.

A fourth young man, Arvin Golic, was charged with second-degree murder, but convicted on the lesser count of manslaughter in June.

The court heard Golic, who was 18 at the time of the killing, did not deliver the fatal blow but did organize the beating after Gordic stood up for a young woman they both knew.

No sentencing date was set for the three men found guilty on Friday.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim