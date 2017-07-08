Two men are in custody after a double stabbing in downtown Vancouver that sent two other men to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police responded to a large fight on Granville Street near Davie Street shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers found two men in their 20s suffering from stab wounds.

In a statement released later in the day, police say two suspects from Surrey were arrested a few blocks away.

Detectives from the VPD’s major crimes unit are speaking with the victims in an attempt to piece together the incident.

Anyone who may have witnesses the stabbing is asked to contact investigators at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.