

CTV Vancouver





The family of a Fraser Valley woman who has been missing since May is growing desperate to find her, and is offering a limited-time reward of $10,000 for information that leads to her whereabouts.

Deborah Ann Hycha, 52, was last seen in her hometown of Abbotsford on May 10 and her disappearance was reported to police in June. Months later, her whereabouts remain a mystery.

On Thursday, her parents and sister made an emotional plea for the public's help, and promised a $10,000 reward for information that leads to Hycha. The reward is temporary, however, and expires in September 2018.

Police said the missing woman is known to frequent downtown Abbotsford, but hasn't been spotted there since her disappearance.

She is described as 5-6 tall, 130 lbs. with long brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text 222973.