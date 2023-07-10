You may be able to see the northern lights in Metro Vancouver this week

The northern lights are seen from Kits Beach in this still from a short video taken by Samuel Troya on March 24, 2023. The northern lights are seen from Kits Beach in this still from a short video taken by Samuel Troya on March 24, 2023.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener