You may be able to see the northern lights in Metro Vancouver this week

Get ready to look up on Wednesday night, because the aurora borealis, or northern lights, are likely to create a show in the skies above B.C.

Auroral activity will be high, meaning northern lights displays will be visible—weather permitting—across North America according to the University of Alaska Fairbanks' Geophysical Institute.

(University of Alaska Fairbanks) The skies could light up from Inuvik, Yellowknife, Rankin and Iqaluit in the north, down to Vancouver, Toronto and Charlottetown in the south, the institute says, putting all of mainland B.C. within the aurora’s path.

In fact, the university notes the northern lights could be visible low on the horizon in several U.S. states, as far south as Indianapolis, Ind.

The university’s aurora forecast calls for a geomagnetic activity level (Kp) of five out of nine on Wednesday, July 12, and six on Thursday, July 13.

The forecast deals in Universal Standard Time, which is seven hours ahead of Pacific Daylight Time, which means peak aurora activity in B.C. will fall between Wednesday night and the early hours of Thursday morning.

HOW TO SEE THE NORTHERN LIGHTS

For a chance to see the spectacular display, you’ll need to get somewhere with low light pollution.

The night also needs to be clear, which according to Environment and Climate Change Canada it will be Wednesday and Thursday in Vancouver.

The best time to view the aurora is between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.