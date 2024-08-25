Wreckage of semi-truck recovered from water after fatal crash on B.C. bridge

The wreckage of a semi-truck that crashed through a barrier on a bridge on Highway 1 in the B.C. Interior has been recovered from the water below, while the police and coroner’s service continue to investigate the driver’s death.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District provided an update on the fatal incident Sunday saying dive teams and heavy machinery were able to recover the vehicle from near the Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous. The water has reopened to boat traffic and Highway 1 has reopened in both directions with a decreased speed limit of 30 km/h. Bridge repairs are expected to begin Monday.

The diesel spill in the water is still being investigated and “numerous containment booms” have been set up to mitigate the impact, according to the CSRD.

“Multiple environmental and spill response agencies are on-site inspecting the extent of the contamination and working on clean-up plans,” the update said.

In an earlier update, the district said it had been determined that the load the truck was carrying does not pose a threat to the environment. The health authority also assessed the impact on local drinking water finding “no significant risk.”

The district has also offered condolences to the family and friends of the driver who died.

“It is a tragic outcome, and we are all saddened by the news,” the statement said.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. Saturday. The CSRD says more than 15 agencies are involved in the response.

No further updates are expected until Monday.