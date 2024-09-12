VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. to ensure fruit growers impacted by co-op closure are paid for past harvests

    The president of the BC Fruit Growers' Association worries there could be a devastating apple season in the province this year, a week before gala apples are set to start being picked. Gala apples are seen at an orchard in Wolfville, N.S., Oct. 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese The president of the BC Fruit Growers' Association worries there could be a devastating apple season in the province this year, a week before gala apples are set to start being picked. Gala apples are seen at an orchard in Wolfville, N.S., Oct. 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
    Share

    The British Columbia government says it is taking steps to ensure tree fruit growers are compensated for past harvests after the closure of a co-operative that had served farmers for almost 90 years.

    It says the Investment Agriculture Foundation of BC is "redirecting" about $4 million in provincial funding that will be used to ensure co-op members receive money they are owed.

    The province says the foundation will pay growers in the coming weeks and then recoup the funds at the end of the court process involving the BC Tree Fruits Cooperative that filed for creditor protection last month.

    In July, the co-op, which processed, stored, packaged and sold fruit for 230 member farms, announced it was shutting down after 88 years of operation.

    It says it has more than $58 million in liabilities.

    The agriculture ministry says it is has also provided $100,000 to the BC Fruit Growers Association that will go toward food-safety certification that was previously done by the co-op.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News