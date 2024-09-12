B.C. to ensure fruit growers impacted by co-op closure are paid for past harvests

The British Columbia government says it is taking steps to ensure tree fruit growers are compensated for past harvests after the closure of a co-operative that had served farmers for almost 90 years.

It says the Investment Agriculture Foundation of BC is "redirecting" about $4 million in provincial funding that will be used to ensure co-op members receive money they are owed.

The province says the foundation will pay growers in the coming weeks and then recoup the funds at the end of the court process involving the BC Tree Fruits Cooperative that filed for creditor protection last month.

In July, the co-op, which processed, stored, packaged and sold fruit for 230 member farms, announced it was shutting down after 88 years of operation.

It says it has more than $58 million in liabilities.

The agriculture ministry says it is has also provided $100,000 to the BC Fruit Growers Association that will go toward food-safety certification that was previously done by the co-op.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2024.