Landlord tried to convert 1-bedroom units into multiple rooms, Metro Vancouver tenants say

It was the loud construction and series of Amazon packages that tipped off a group of tenants living at a rental building in New Westminster, B.C.

Long-term resident, Alan Hill said, in June, the noise led him to a one-bedroom unit below him that he says was being converted into a three-bedroom apartment at 435 Ash street.

“I went and investigated,” he said.

Hill took numerous photos inside the unit, documenting the changes.

“You can’t deny it when they’re putting up temporary accordion-style doors.” he said.

‘I got scared’

Video submitted to CTV News shows a wall blocking an entrance to the kitchen, and numerous TVs installed.

Keith-Cordell Robinson has lived at 435 Ash St. for six years. He said he never received a TV when he moved in.

“Slowly but surely, we noticed the temporary walls starting to go up, then all of a sudden they put in large screen TVs,” he said.

Hill and Robinson showed CTV News an ad posted on Facebook Marketplace – which included the building address – showing a compartmentalized space renting as a private room.

“I got scared,” said Robinson. “I got nervous. The first thing I thought of was my security in the building.”

Robinson called the City of New Westminster to alert them to what was happening. Emails between Robinson and a city employee shared with CTV News, ask Robinson to start a log of the occurrences observed.

Soon after letting the city know, both Hill and Robinson say they heard construction downstairs again.

“That’s when I realized the suite below me was being disassembled by the same guy,” said Hill.

Photos provided to CTV News show the unit being assembled at the end of June and then being taken down between July 17 and 19.

City’s response

In an email to CTV News, the city said it received allegations about units being subdivided on July 12, adding an inspection of the units was conducted July 22.

“Staff found both units in question vacant and no evidence of the units being subdivided or converted into sleeping units, no evidence of work without permits, and/or no evidence of a stud wall being constructed and removed,” the city said.

The statement continued, stating that no enforcement action was taken by the city as there was no evidence of violations, and the file was concluded July 23.

Hill said he doesn’t think the city took the matter seriously.

“If this is legal, then they’re the ones who determine if it’s legal,” he said. “As a resident, I think it’s totally illegal.”

Robinson agreed, stating he felt his concerns were dismissed by the city, who he said bounced him between departments.

“The city knew what was going on,” he said. “They were in contact with me.”

Greater oversight?

The building is run by Canadian Apartment Properties REIT. CAPREIT didn’t respond to CTV’s request for an interview – but said that units must comply with all safety standards, including those set forth in the National Building Code of Canada and the BC Fire Code.

An email from CAPREIT sent to residents at 435 Ash St. on July 16, said it had been made aware of misinformation in the community, “specifically relating to unit conversions.” The email continued, “we operate and are held accountable by all municipal and provincial regulations, including bylaws, the fire code, and the Residential Tenancy Act, to name a few.”

Robinson said he disagrees with characterizing it as a miscommunication.

“In my opinion, it was done in secret,” he said.

‘This is our community’

Robert Patterson, a lawyer with the Tenant Resource & Advisory Centre, said this is an example of why there needs to be more oversight and regulation of the rental market from municipalities.

“I think too often the law expects tenants to be their own champions when you have a lot of other entities that are better suited and have the power, time and opportunity to enforce those rules,” Patterson said.

Robinson said he’s heard from other residents in the area who rent who say similar things are happening at their buildings.

“It needs to be an election issue across the country,” he said.

The tenants say they worry this will occur again.

“This is our community,” Hill said. “These are our homes and we need to advocate for the citizens of New Westminster.”