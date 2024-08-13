World Supercross Championship heading to Vancouver this fall

The World Supercross Championship (WSX), featuring many of the world’s top riders, will debut its season at BC Place on Oct. 26.

Championship representatives say fans can expect thrilling competition, stunts, music and pyrotechnics suitable for anyone.

“It’s a very visceral, intense experience, great racing, bikes up in the air, fire, entertainment, music, it’s a really wholesome experience for all the family,” CEO Tom Burwell told CTV News.

2023 WSX champion Ken Roczen says it’s an adrenaline-packed experience for both riders and fans.

“TV doesn’t do it justice,” he said. “Just like any show, it’s best to see it in person to really get an understanding to see how big, and fast, and how loud these bikes actually are.”

Vancouver will be WSX’s lone stop in North America this year. Perth, Australia, and Yas Island, Abu Dhabi will host the other stops.

“Vancouver’s growing reputation for top-tier sporting events makes the city and iconic BC Place a natural fit for the energy and excitement of championship supercross,” said Royce Chwin, president and CEO of Destination Vancouver in a statement.

“The WSX Canadian Grand Prix is another addition to what we call our ‘Calendar of Awesomeness’ which welcomes the Grey Cup later this year, followed by the 2025 Invictus Games, and then FIFA World Cup 26. An incredible sporting legacy is being built here.”

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, Aug. 16.