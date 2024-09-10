B.C. collaborates with federal government to fight cyberattacks
The British Columbia government says it’s collaborating with the federal government to protect its information systems from cyber attacks.
The Ministry of Citizens' Services says in a statement that the new agreement provides the province with access to cyber defence services, which will improve its ability to defend, detect, and respond to cyber threats.
The announcement comes after the B.C. government said in May that it had experienced a “sophisticated” cyberattack, initiated by state or state-sponsored actors, promoting investigations by police, the federal and provincial governments, and the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security.
Hackers also targeted B.C. Libraries and the retailer London Drugs in May, forcing the company to shut down its stores across Western Canada for more than a week.
The Ministry of Citizens' Services says it has also taken recent action to improve its security controls, including using tools to gain better insight into suspicious activity on B.C. government networks and working with cybersecurity experts at the Canadian centre, with Microsoft.
The ministry says the government fends off about 1.5 billion unauthorized access attempts every day.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Kamala Harris goes on offence against Donald Trump in combative debate
Democratic U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris put Republican Donald Trump on the defensive at a combative U.S. presidential debate on Tuesday with a stream of attacks on abortion limits, his fitness for office and his myriad legal woes.
Key quotes from the Trump-Harris 2024 U.S. presidential debate
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and former U.S. president Donald Trump took the stage on Tuesday night for their first and only scheduled presidential debate before the Nov. 5 election.
Trump campaign falsely accuses immigrants in Ohio of abducting and eating pets
Former U.S. president Donald Trump’s campaign and his allies are amplifying false rumours that Haitian immigrants in Ohio were abducting and eating pets, another instance of the inflammatory and anti-immigrant rhetoric Trump has promoted throughout his campaigns.
U.S. presidential historian predicts results of November elections. Here's who he says will win
An American presidential historian is predicting a Kamala Harris presidency as the outcome of the upcoming U.S. elections in November.
Some restaurants have increased their default tip options. Canadians think you should give this much
Despite what the default options on the payment terminal might read, most Canadians still want to tip around 15 per cent, according to a new survey.
Dave Grohl says he fathered a child outside of his marriage
The Foo Fighters frontman announced that he recently became a father again, writing in a statement on his Instagram page on Tuesday that his new baby girl was born 'outside' of his marriage to his wife Jordyn Blum.
$2M home belonging to children's musician Raffi on the market
Canada’s children’s troubadour is selling his B.C. home, which is now up for grabs for $1,995,000.
Sinaloa shootouts sparks fear of intra-cartel war in Mexico
Shootouts in the western Mexican state of Sinaloa have kindled fears that an intra-cartel war is about to break out in the wake of the arrest of legendary trafficker, Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada, in July.
PwC plans to track employees' location while at work. Is this practice legal in Canada?
As PricewaterhouseCoopers plans to enforce its back-to-office policy by tracking employees in the U.K., one employment lawyer explains whether the practice is legal in Canada.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
NDP tries to make abortion B.C. election issue, Conservatives push back
Ahead of next month’s provincial election, the BC NDP is claiming the BC Conservatives – if elected – will reduce access to abortion and support for other reproductive health services if elected.
-
'I think we can stop them': Esquimalt renters vow to fight demoviction
Renters in Esquimalt, B.C., say they are being caught in a housing conundrum—between the need to build more units and saving aging apartments that remain affordable.
-
$2M home belonging to children's musician Raffi on the market
Canada’s children’s troubadour is selling his B.C. home, which is now up for grabs for $1,995,000.
Kelowna
-
Woman stabbed during daylight Kelowna home invasion: RCMP
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
-
Dog mauled to death in B.C. yard after 3 pit bulls jump fence: police
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder 1 year after Smithers, B.C., shooting
Mounties in northwestern B.C. say they have arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting almost exactly a year after it occurred.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier Smith defends sharing public policy plans at members-only UCP events
Premier Danielle Smith is defending making a string of policy announcements at private United Conservative Party events, saying Albertans shouldn't be surprised by her agenda.
-
Several Edmonton landmarks featured in Amazing Race Canada season 10 finale
The City of Edmonton will be front and centre as the 10th season of The Amazing Race Canada comes to an end tonight on CTV at 8 p.m.
-
McDavid: Edmonton 'checks a lot of boxes' for NHL players
While questions about a future contract extension may hang over the head of the National Hockey League's best player these days, there's little question what appeals to Connor McDavid most about plying his trade in one of the circuit's smallest markets.
Calgary
-
Calgary strip mall plagued by nighttime social disorder
A seemingly ordinary strip mall in northeast Calgary has become a hub for social disorder, prompting concerns from local residents and businesses.
-
Province committed to Calgary Green Line LRT project with 'above-ground' plan
Alberta's premier has reaffirmed her commitment to Calgary’s Green Line LRT as long as the project matches the province’s new above-ground vision.
-
Girl, 14, dies in crash north of Lethbridge: RCMP
A 14-year-old girl died in a crash north of Lethbridge on Tuesday morning. RCMP responded to the intersection of Township Road 102 and Range Road 221 in Lethbridge County around 9:40 a.m. for a two-vehicle collision.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge looking for new strategies to address substance abuse
The City of Lethbridge and its police force are looking at new ways to address substance abuse.
-
Lethbridge police celebrate retirement of two K9s, welcome new four-legged graduate
Two Lethbridge Police Service dogs began their retirement journeys on Tuesday, as the force welcomed its newest four-legged member.
-
Lethbridge woman attacked while she slept; police on hunt for offender
Police in Lethbridge say a woman was left with serious injuries after being attacked with a weapon while she slept in her home.
Winnipeg
-
'Like no other leader': Hundreds honour Grand Chief Cathy Merrick
A large crowd gathered outside the front steps of a Winnipeg law court to mourn a First Nations leader and matriarch.
-
'We need some action now': Manitoba school dealing with overcrowding issues
The library inside West St. Paul School doesn’t have any books in it anymore. Instead, two classes of students and their teachers have moved in because there isn’t room for them anywhere else.
-
Winnipeg limo company ordered to cease operations over unpaid back taxes
The City of Winnipeg is ordering a limo company to stop operating unless it settles six years of back taxes.
Regina
-
'Critical': Regina International Airport simulates emergency situations in training exercise
The Regina International Airport (YQR), along with over 20 partner organizations, held an emergency training exercise featuring more than 150 people Tuesday.
-
'Youth are important': Day two of Treaty 4 Gathering focuses on youth
Day two of the 38th annual Treaty 4 Gathering in the Fort Qu’Appelle Valley focused on youth.
-
Regina retirement community evacuated, fire crews respond
A retirement community in southwest Regina was evacuated after a small fire was reported in the facility's basement.
Saskatoon
-
Buyers say they lost life savings to a Saskatchewan company selling luxury vacation condos
In 2022, Tanya Frisk-Welburn and her husband bought what they hoped would be a dream home in Mexico.
-
Preparations are underway for Saskatoon's civic election
The City of Saskatoon is making its final preparations ahead of November's civic election.
-
Here's how many tornadoes touched down in Sask. in 2024
With the arrival of September and more fall-like weather patterns – the likelihood of Saskatchewan seeing any more tornadoes this year is next to nothing.
Toronto
-
One person seriously injured in Brampton shooting
One person has been seriously injured in a shooting in Brampton.
-
Man taken to hospital after stabbing on TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto
A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing on a TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto.
-
Operators of Revue Cinema reach new five-year deal with owners
The group which runs the historical Revue Cinema in Roncesvalles Village will be sticking around to manage the theatre after reaching a new agreement with the owners.
Montreal
-
Man says Laval police allegedly used excessive force during arrest
A Toronto man said his Labour Day weekend getaway to Quebec turned into a nightmare after he was racially profiled by Laval police.
-
Residents shocked after alleged ISIS supporter arrested in Ormstown, Que.
Last week, the RCMP arrested an alleged terror suspect in Ormstown, Que., and residents of the small community are still reeling.
-
Nearly half of Canadians want federal election after NDP-Liberal agreement ends, poll suggests
Following the announcement of the end of the NDP-Liberal confidence and supply agreement, a new national survey reveals that 47 per cent of Canadians would support calling a federal election to be called, while only 34 per cent would prefer not to.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa speed camera revenues going into road safety improvements at critical intersections
The City of Ottawa's automated speed enforcement (ASE) cameras continue to generate millions of dollars in revenue, and while some argue the cameras are merely revenue-generating tools, city officials insist the funds are being used exclusively for infrastructure improvements to make roads safer for all users, including pedestrians and cyclists.
-
Itinerary nightmare: Ontario couple’s trip to Italy includes five flights, via Ontario, California
An Ottawa woman says a travel agent's mistake thinking they were booking a trip from Ontario, California, and not Canada's capital, will force them to take a lengthy detour with a four-and-a-half-hour drive and five flights through Georgia and California to get to Venice, Italy for vacation.
-
LIVE
LIVE Presidential debate replay: Donald Trump-Kamala Harris face off
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump exchanged barbs in a combative face-off on key issues such as the economy, immigration and abortion in a showdown that comes less than two months before election day.
Atlantic
-
N.S. RCMP investigating disappearance of 55-year-old woman
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating the suspicious disappearance of a 55-year-old woman.
-
'I'm so proud that we could do 100 years': Family-owned business marks major milestone in menswear
Mansour’s Menswear in Amherst, N.S., is celebrating its 100th anniversary this month
-
Some restaurants have increased their default tip options. Canadians think you should give this much
Despite what the default options on the payment terminal might read, most Canadians still want to tip around 15 per cent, according to a new survey.
London
-
Could Budweiser Gardens be getting a new name?
Canada Life and Oak View Group have jointly submitted a proposal to London City Council to rename Budweiser Gardens, the 10,000-seat multi-purpose sports and entertainment venue, to ‘Canada Life Place.’
-
LIVE
LIVE Presidential debate replay: Donald Trump-Kamala Harris face off
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump exchanged barbs in a combative face-off on key issues such as the economy, immigration and abortion in a showdown that comes less than two months before election day.
-
Ontario woman charged with assault after neighbour sprayed with water gun
A Simcoe, Ont. woman has been charged with assault after spraying her neighbour with a water gun.
Kitchener
-
Ontario woman charged with assault after neighbour sprayed with water gun
A Simcoe, Ont. woman has been charged with assault after spraying her neighbour with a water gun.
-
Driver dies after being thrown from e-bike in Kitchener
Police say an e-bike driver has died after being injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon.
-
What you need to know about rabies and how to protect against infection
Health officials are urging the public to take certain precautions to reduce their risk of getting rabies.
Northern Ontario
-
Terror suspect entered Canada with student visa in June 2023, immigration minister confirms
A Pakistani citizen who was arrested last week in Quebec and charged with plotting a terrorist attack in New York City came to Canada on a student visa in June 2023, Immigration Minister Marc Miller has confirmed.
-
LIVE
LIVE Presidential debate replay: Donald Trump-Kamala Harris face off
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump exchanged barbs in a combative face-off on key issues such as the economy, immigration and abortion in a showdown that comes less than two months before election day.
-
Meagan Pilon's family just wants to know what happened to her
As the 11th anniversary of her disappearance approaches, the family of missing Sudbury teen Meagan Pilon say they just want to know what happened to her.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.