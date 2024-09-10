Vancouver police seek witnesses after cyclist seriously injured in crash

Police in Vancouver say a cyclist was seriously injured after he struck a pedestrian in the city's West End earlier this month.

Now investigators are asking witnesses, or anyone with video of the collision, to contact authorities.

The 62-year-old cyclist was on a Mobi rental bike heading west on Comox Street between Broughton and Nicola streets just before 1 p.m. on Sept. 1 when he collided with the driver of a Nissan Sentra who was exiting her parked car, the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release Tuesday.

The cyclist fell off the bike and was transported to hospital with head injuries, according to police.

"We know there were people that came to assist the seriously injured cyclist immediately after the collision," Vancouver police spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin said in the release.

"Those people remain unidentified and it is unclear if they were just passing by or if they were witnesses to the incident."

Witnesses or anyone with dash-camera video are asked to contact the VPD’s collision investigation unit at 604-717-3012.