VANCOUVER -- Workers at two seniors' communities in B.C.'s Lower Mainland have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials announced Friday.

Fraser Health said a staff member at Elim Village in Surrey and a community health worker at Chartwell Langley Gardens in Langley have both been infected with the virus and are at home in self-isolation.

Officials described both facilities as retirement communities that have "long-term care, assisted living and independent living."

There are now 10 seniors' homes and long-term care facilities where residents or staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 across the region – a major concern, as older people are thought to be most susceptible to severe symptoms.

Most of the 14 coronavirus deaths recorded in B.C. so far have been residents of the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver.

Fraser Health said enhanced control measures have been put in place at both Elim Village and Chartwell Langley Gardens, and that staff are working to identify anyone who might have been exposed to COVID-19.

Those measures include a ban on non-essential visitors and increased cleaning protocols. All residents and staff are also being screened twice per day.

Elim Village is owned by the Elim Christian Care Society, while Chartwell Langley Gardens is owned by Chartwell Retirement Residences.

As of B.C.'s last daily virus briefing on Thursday, there had been a total of 725 cases of COVID-19 recorded across the province. Of those, 186 patients have fully recovered.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.