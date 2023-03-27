Women living in Vancouver encampment victims of violence, including sexual assault: survey

A new survey is highlighting safety concerns among women living in the tent encampment on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, with every respondent reporting they have been victims of violence, including sexual assault.

The survey was conducted by Atira Women’s Resource Society, and looked at the experiences of women living in tents and on the street around the intersection of Main and West Hastings streets.

Out of 50 women who took part in the survey, all reported feeling unsafe in the area, and all had been subject to violence, including sexual assault. Nearly 54 per cent of women reported living in a tent, 33.8 per cent were sleeping on sidewalks or in alleys, and 12.6 per cent were living in single room occupancy (SRO) accommodation.

The survey was conducted between November 2022 and January 2023 by Atira staff. All respondents identified as female with 41 per cent identifying as white, 38.1 per cent as Indigenous, 7.9 per cent as African/Carribean/Black, 1.6 per cent as Asian, and 11.3 per cent did not disclose.

The survey was referenced by Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim during an announcement Sunday, where both Sim and Housing Minister Ravi Khalon outlined plans for more housing for the Downtown Eastside.

“Being on the street right now is not a safe environment,” Sim said. “There was a recent survey done amongst 50 women on the DTES, and all 50 had been sexually assaulted and all 50 do not feel safe.”