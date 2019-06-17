

Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





An early morning fire in the Deep Cove area of North Vancouver has gutted a home and sent one person to hospital with serious burns Monday.

District of North Vancouver firefighters received multiple 911 calls at around 2 a.m. with reports of a structure fire.

“We actually have a fire station a block away, while the first incoming fire truck was en route, they actually noticed significant smoke and flames coming from the roof of the house,” said Asst. Fire Chief David Dales.

When crews arrived, “they (firefighters) were dealing with the homeowner who had significant burns who had self extricated from the house,” Dales said.

There are also several family pets that have gone missing and are unaccounted for, according to Dales.

Mt Seymour Parkway was closed for several hours as firefighters had laid hose lines across the road.

Dales added that this was a significant house fire, and fire investigators will be on scene throughout the morning to determine a cause of the fire.