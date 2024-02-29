Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Sooke, B.C.

Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Sooke early Thursday morning.

Sooke RCMP responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on Sooke Road, between Caldwell Road and Maple Avenue South, around 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters and paramedics provided first aid to the woman, who succumbed to her injuries, the RCMP said in a news release.

Sooke Road is expected to remain closed for much of the day as collision analysts investigate the scene and work to determine the cause of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is co-operating with police, according to investigators.

Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact the Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5141.