VANCOUVER -- Police are investigating a stabbing inside a Vancouver courtroom that ended with one person in custody and another in hospital.

Officers said they were called to the Vancouver Law Courts shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday.

It was reported that a female suspect had entered a courtroom and attacked another woman, Const. Tania Visintin said in an email to CTV News.

She said it is unclear whether the suspect and victim knew each other.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services. Police said by Tuesday afternoon she was considered to be stable.

The suspect was arrested and charges "will be forthcoming," Visintin said. The investigation is ongoing.

No further details have been made public, including what hearing or trial was scheduled to occur in that courtroom.