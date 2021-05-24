Advertisement
Missing 28-year-old last spotted in Surrey more than a week ago
VANCOUVER -- Police are asking for the public's help finding a 28-year-old man from Surrey, B.C., who has been missing for more than a week.
Authorities said Bernard Grempel left home in the 10,000 block of 150 Street on May 14. His last known sighting was at 8:45 p.m. that night, when video captured him on foot near the intersection of 100 Avenue and 151 Street.
"Grempel's family and friends are concerned for his well-being as it is out of character for him not to check in with them on a daily basis," Surrey RCMP said in a news release.
Authorities said a Mental Health Act warrant was issued for the missing man's "apprehension and return to hospital."
Grempel is described as a 6' tall, 160-pound white man with brown eyes and shoulder-length, curly brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, red sweatpants and black Nike shoes.
Surrey RCMP asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the detachment at 604-599-0502. People who want to make an anonymous report can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
Correction:
Mounties described the missing man as being 29 years old and 150 pounds. This article has been updated as his family tells CTV News he is actually 28, and about 160 pounds.