VANCOUVER -- Police are asking for the public's help finding a 28-year-old man from Surrey, B.C., who has been missing for more than a week.

Authorities said Bernard Grempel left home in the 10,000 block of 150 Street on May 14. His last known sighting was at 8:45 p.m. that night, when video captured him on foot near the intersection of 100 Avenue and 151 Street.

"Grempel's family and friends are concerned for his well-being as it is out of character for him not to check in with them on a daily basis," Surrey RCMP said in a news release.

Authorities said a Mental Health Act warrant was issued for the missing man's "apprehension and return to hospital."

Grempel is described as a 6' tall, 160-pound white man with brown eyes and shoulder-length, curly brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, red sweatpants and black Nike shoes.

Surrey RCMP asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the detachment at 604-599-0502. People who want to make an anonymous report can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.