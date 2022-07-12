Woman sexually assaulted, confined in her East Vancouver home: police
A woman was confined and sexually assaulted in her East Vancouver home on Saturday, according to police.
The Vancouver Police Department posted about the incident on social media saying the investigation began with a 911 call and announcing that a man – 32-year-old Howard Lethbridge who was not known to the victim -- had been charged.
No other information was provided.
In an email, a spokesperson said the alleged assault took place in an apartment near East Broadway and Carolina Street but that the amount of information police can provide is limited because the case is before the courts.
A spokesperson for the BC Prosecution Service said the accused has been charged with four crimes: sexual assault, unlawful confinement, break and enter, and obstructing/resisting a peace officer.
Lethbridge is in custody and is next due in court on Thursday for a bail hearing.
