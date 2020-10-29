VANCOUVER -- Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault involving a "phony Uber driver" in Vancouver, and they believe there may be more victims who haven't come forward.

Authorities said a woman was attacked on Aug. 26 near Oak Street and King Edward Avenue, and that her assailant had posed as an Uber driver while behind the wheel of a white 2020 Land Rover.

Langley resident Hirdeypal Batth has since been charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement. Police said the 24-year-old was convicted of another sexual assault "with similarities to the current investigation" back in 2017.

"We believe that Batth may have targeted other victims," Const. Tania Visintin said in a news release. "Investigators are expanding their focus to look at crimes that occurred outside of Vancouver and are urging any other victims to please come forward."

Batth is being held in custody pending his next court appearance, police said.

The Vancouver Police Department asked anyone with information to contact investigators at 604-717-0601, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.