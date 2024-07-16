Woman missing from Burnaby found: RCMP
Update: Burnany RCMP say the woman has been found and is safe.
Concern is growing for a woman who was reported missing in Metro Vancouver almost two weeks ago, prompting the RCMP to release video they hope will assist with the investigation.
The woman was last seen by her family in South Burnaby on July 2 and police made an initial appeal for information three days later – noting she required medication daily and that her disappearance was "out of character."
The video released Tuesday was captured at a convenience store in South Vancouver two days after she was last seen by her family.
