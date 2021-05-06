VANCOUVER -- Police and WorkSafeBC are investigating after a woman was killed in an industrial accident in Richmond.

The accident happened at a business in the 3900 block of Boundary Road on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities have not released any details about the nature of the accident, but said a 25-year-old employee was fatally injured.

Paramedics rushed the woman to hospital, but she could not be saved.

"Next-of-kin notification has been completed, however, the victim's name is not being released at this time out of respect for the family," Richmond RCMP said in a news release.

The detachment's Serious Crime Unit is investigating along with a prevention officer from WorkSafeBC.

In a statement, WorkSafeBC said its investigation will determine the cause of the accident, including any contributing factors, "so that similar incidents can be prevented from happening in the future."