VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Woman killed, driver sought after hit-and-run crash in Duncan, B.C.

    police, police sirens, alert
    Share

    A woman is dead and police are searching for a suspect driver after a hit-and-run crash in Duncan, B.C.

    Mounties say the woman was struck on the Trans-Canada Highway between Green Road and Beverly Street at 9:50 p.m. Thursday.

    The victim, who police have not yet identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The highway was closed for several hours overnight as investigators gathered forensic evidence in an effort to track down the driver.

    "Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver and vehicle involved," Cpl. James Grandy said in a statement Friday.

    Anyone with dash-cam video of the area taken between 9 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Thursday is as asked to contact North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP investigators at 250-748-5522.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News