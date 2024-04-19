Woman killed, driver sought after hit-and-run crash in Duncan, B.C.

A woman is dead and police are searching for a suspect driver after a hit-and-run crash in Duncan, B.C.

Mounties say the woman was struck on the Trans-Canada Highway between Green Road and Beverly Street at 9:50 p.m. Thursday.

The victim, who police have not yet identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway was closed for several hours overnight as investigators gathered forensic evidence in an effort to track down the driver.

"Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver and vehicle involved," Cpl. James Grandy said in a statement Friday.

Anyone with dash-cam video of the area taken between 9 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Thursday is as asked to contact North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP investigators at 250-748-5522.