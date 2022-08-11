Woman found with gunshot wounds in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
A woman was badly injured in what Vancouver police say is the third shooting in five days in the city.
The latest victim was found with gunshot wounds early Thursday morning in the Downtown Eastside, police said in a statement the same day.
She'd approached a passerby and asked for help. That person called police, who found the woman with serious injuries.
Officers performed first aid at the scene, then she was taken to hospital for treatment.
Police said they don't know much about what happened at this point. The victim is so badly injured she's been unable to give further details.
They think the shooting likely happened in the Downtown Eastside, as the woman was found near Main and East Cordova streets.
Officers said it's the third shooting reported since Sunday in Vancouver, though it's the first that prompted a news release.
The Vancouver Police Department used Thursday's statement on the latest shooting to alert the public to two others.
They said officers were called to a social housing building near the intersection of West Pender and Richard streets on Sunday.
It was reported that a man had entered the building and shot someone. The victim fled the scene, but was found with non-life-threatening injuries later on, in the Downtown Eastside.
And on Tuesday a man was shot outside a home near Commercial Drive and Graveley Street, they said. That man's injuries were also not life threatening.
Neither shooting was made public by the VPD at the time, and no arrests have been made.
Police said they're looking into whether any of the three are connected, and ask witnesses to contact them.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
DEVELOPING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. Justice Dept. seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home
The U.S. Justice Department is asking a federal court to unseal the warrant the FBI used to search the Mar-a-Lago estate of former President Donald Trump, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday, acknowledging extraordinary public interest in the case about classified records.
Power returning in Toronto after hours-long outage likely caused by crane hitting transmission line
Power is slowing coming back to Toronto's downtown core after a widespread outage caused major disruptions in the city Thursday afternoon.
Sellers 'expecting yesterday's prices': Canadians cope with a correcting housing market
After a series of interest rate hikes implemented by the Bank of Canada, housing markets are now facing a 'significant' correction. CTVNews.ca spoke to Canadians who are now struggling to make the goal of purchasing a home, or selling one, a reality.
Police investigating attack on Brampton, Ont. media personality as attempted murder
A Brampton, Ont. media personality who was attacked with a machete and axe in his driveway will need months of physical rehabilitation to recover, a close friend says.
Armed man tries to breach FBI office, killed after standoff
An armed man who tried to breach the FBI's Cincinnati office was shot and killed by police after he fled the scene, leading to an hourlong standoff Thursday afternoon, the Ohio Highway State Patrol said.
'Devastating': Search continues for Sask. mushroom picker missing for 7 days
It’s been seven days since 74-year-old Lois Chartrand went missing while mushroom picking in the forest north of Smeaton, Sask.
Vegetarian women more likely to suffer hip fractures: study
A study out of the United Kingdom’s University of Leeds reports women who don’t eat meat are 33 per cent more likely to break their hips later in life.
CDC ends recommendations for social distancing and quarantine for COVID-19 control, no longer recommends test-to-stay in schools
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the nation should move away from restrictive measures such as quarantines and social distancing and focus on reducing severe disease from COVID-19.
Canadian army veteran charged with murder after mass shooting in Belize nightclub
A Canadian Armed Forces veteran has been charged with murder in connection to a mass shooting in Belize that left two people dead and eight others injured.
Vancouver Island
-
Firefighters rescue injured window washer from Victoria highrise
A window washer had to be rescued Thursday after suffering an injury while on the side of a Victoria highrise.
-
Man sought after failing to return to Victoria halfway house
Police are asking the public to help find a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after he failed to return to a Victoria halfway house.
-
'Seems like an app that should be around': Unofficial BC Ferries app shows how full sailings are
A Victoria man has designed a free app that lets users check on BC Ferries sailings and see how full they are.
Calgary
-
Nearly $3M in drugs seized, 5 people charged in Calgary ALERT investigations
Five people are facing charges after a pair of Calgary drug busts in which police seized nearly $3 million in methamphetamine and fentanyl.
-
Young Calgary entrepreneur making backcountry food and winning awards
Erin Creegan-Dougherty had 12 minutes to pitch her business to a panel of judges at the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards (GSEA) Canadian national event in Halifax. She was one of eight student finalists chosen from thousands of applicants. Creegan-Dougherty finished third winning $15,000.
-
Lethbridge gymnastics coach facing more sexual assault charges
Jamie Ellacott, 33, was arrested on July 12 and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.
Edmonton
-
'We will dig deeper': Questions abound over delay plagued Valley Line LRT and the P3 model
Yet another delay to the opening of the Valley Line Southeast LRT has some questioning the value that public-private partnership (P3) infrastructure projects have, with the city pledging a comprehensive review into the practice.
-
Remembering Ben Stelter: The story behind the young superfan's friendship with Connor McDavid and the Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers shared memories of superfan Ben Stelter on Thursday. Connor McDavid, Zach Hyman and head coach Jay Woodcroft held a virtual press conference to speak about the six-year-old.
-
NDP calls for resignation of government members who awarded controversial essay
The Alberta NDP has demanded resignation letters from leaders of the province's status of women department, who awarded an essay that claimed 'women are not exactly equal to men' and suggested 'foreigners' are used to 'replace' Albertans.
Toronto
-
Power returning in Toronto after hours-long outage likely caused by crane hitting transmission line
Power is slowing coming back to Toronto's downtown core after a widespread outage caused major disruptions in the city Thursday afternoon.
-
Will you be eligible for one of Ontario's new tax credits? Here's the breakdown
The Ontario government is planning to move forward with several tax credits for residents as it formally tabled its 2022-23 budget on Tuesday.
-
Police investigating attack on Brampton, Ont. media personality as attempted murder
A Brampton, Ont. media personality who was attacked with a machete and axe in his driveway will need months of physical rehabilitation to recover, a close friend says.
Montreal
-
2 shootings within minutes of each other in Montreal leave 1 dead, 2 injured
Two shootings that occurred within minutes of each other in Montreal's northeast end have left one person dead and two others injured.
-
U.S. teen leaves hospital 3 months after drive-by shooting in Laval, Que.
An American teenager who was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting in Laval, Que. during a family vacation three months ago was finally released from hospital, but still isn't able to walk on his own.
-
Religious minorities feel less safe, welcome in Quebec since Bill 21 was adopted: survey
A new study shows that religious minorities in Quebec, particularly women, feel less safe and less welcome in the social fabric of society since the adoption of the province's secularism law, commonly known as Bill 21.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man drowns at Whiteshell Provincial Park: RCMP
Lac du Bonnet RCMP are investigating after a Winnipeg man drowned in Whiteshell Provincial Park Tuesday.
-
Government gives $6.3 million to help fight homelessness in Manitoba
The Manitoba government is putting more money towards helping our most vulnerable citizens, announcing several initiatives to help end homelessness across the province Thursday.
-
Manitoba sees another week of increased COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 cases are up in Manitoba according to the latest surveillance from the province.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Amber Alert suspect found working campground security at South Dakota biker rally
The suspect at the centre of Saskatchewan's recent Amber Alert was working campground security for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally when police arrested him, according to campers.
-
After 10 years of 'sacrifices,' Sask. body builder earns elite pro card
The first time Chris Buhr seriously considered pursuing bodybuilding, he was hooked.
-
'Devastating': Search continues for Sask. mushroom picker missing for 7 days
It’s been seven days since 74-year-old Lois Chartrand went missing while mushroom picking in the forest north of Smeaton, Sask.
Regina
-
Sask. Amber Alert suspect found working campground security at South Dakota biker rally
The suspect at the centre of Saskatchewan's recent Amber Alert was working campground security for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally when police arrested him, according to campers.
-
Sask. to appoint administrator to oversee school following abuse allegations
Saskatchewan's education ministry is appointing an administrator to oversee a Saskatoon Christian school at the centre of a criminal investigation of a proposed class action lawsuit.
-
Fees for regulated childcare in Sask. decreasing in September
Saskatchewan families with children under six years old will be paying less for regulated childcare starting in September.
Atlantic
-
Former CEO of IWK Health Centre released on bail pending appeal of fraud conviction
A former Halifax hospital CEO convicted of fraud has been granted bail one day after being sentenced to five months in jail.
-
Newfoundland wildfires could be sign of what climate change has in store for province
A climatologist says the wildfires that have been burning for more than two weeks in central Newfoundland could be a sign of what's to come as the province feels the impacts of climate change.
-
Blackville deputy mayor turns to N.B. government after meeting with ambulance officials over response times
Leaders of a New Brunswick village and the province’s ambulance service met in a marathon meeting Wednesday night to hammer out ways to improve rural response times.
London
-
Unoccupied boat found in Ohio, police continue search for missing Port Burwell boater
A search for a missing boater continues in Lake Erie after an unoccupied boat was found along the shoreline in Madison, Ohio.
-
Suspect charged in London, Ont. homicide investigation
London police have identified a suspect related to the homicide of a 31-year-old man.
-
COVID Outbreak at declared at Bluewater Health’s withdrawal management site
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Bluewater Health’s second-stage withdrawal management facility.
Northern Ontario
-
Group that supports LGBTQ community in North Bay vandalized
A group of motorcycle enthusiasts in North Bay were victims of vandalism this week because of its support of the 2SLGBTQ+ community.
-
Will you be eligible for one of Ontario's new tax credits? Here's the breakdown
The Ontario government is planning to move forward with several tax credits for residents as it formally tabled its 2022-23 budget on Tuesday.
-
Northeastern Ontario could be home to three film studios serving thriving industry
News this week about a $35 million film studio proposed for Greater Sudbury is just the latest of a flurry of recent announcements in the northeast.
Kitchener
-
Transportation expert weighs in on roundabout saftey following collision in Kitchener
Ask people driving and walking in the area of the Erb St. West and Ira Needles Blvd. roundabout, and it’s not hard to find someone with concerns or the story of a close call.
-
Humane society sees increase in 'inhumane trap' usage
Animal services officers at the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth (HSKWSP) say they have witnessed an increasing trend of traps being set to capture or harm local wildlife.
-