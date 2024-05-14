BC SPCA looking for owners of pets rescued from Fort Nelson

An animal welfare charity near Fort Nelson, B.C., is trying to reunite several pets rescued from the evacuated community with their people.

The BC SPCA's North Peace branch shared photos of one cat and three dogs that were brought to the shelter by the RCMP on Monday, three days after a wildfire forced thousands to flee.

"While they are safe and sound with us, we’re eager to reunite them with their guardians," a social media post from the organization said.

The BC SPCA branch is also reminding anyone in the area who has been ordered to evacuate with their animals support is available. People who need a place for their pets to stay or who need food and supplies are encouraged to contact the charity.

Anticipating a spike in demand, the branch is also appealing for donations of things like leashes, collars, bowls, blankets, towels and cat litter.