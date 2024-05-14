BC SPCA looking for owners of pets rescued from Fort Nelson
An animal welfare charity near Fort Nelson, B.C., is trying to reunite several pets rescued from the evacuated community with their people.
The BC SPCA's North Peace branch shared photos of one cat and three dogs that were brought to the shelter by the RCMP on Monday, three days after a wildfire forced thousands to flee.
"While they are safe and sound with us, we’re eager to reunite them with their guardians," a social media post from the organization said.
The BC SPCA branch is also reminding anyone in the area who has been ordered to evacuate with their animals support is available. People who need a place for their pets to stay or who need food and supplies are encouraged to contact the charity.
Anticipating a spike in demand, the branch is also appealing for donations of things like leashes, collars, bowls, blankets, towels and cat litter.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Evacuation order issued for some Fort McMurray neighbourhoods as wildfire nears
Four Fort McMurray neighbourhoods were ordered to evacuate on Tuesday as a wildfire gets closer to the city.
Maximum payout for LifeLabs class-action drops from $150 estimate to $7.86
Canadian LifeLabs customers who filed an application for a class-action settlement began receiving their payments this week, though at a much lower amount than initially expected.
Sask. police seize 1.5M pieces of evidence, lay 60 more charges in child exploitation case
Saskatchewan RCMP have revealed that a historic sexual assault investigation has led to the discovery of alleged crimes against children dating back to 2005.
About 1,000 wildfires confirmed so far this year: Here's a quick look at the situation in Canada
Nearly 1,000 wildfires have burned across Canada so far this year. Here's an overview of the situation in Canada.
'Inappropriate' behaviour shuts down Dublin to New York City portal
Less than a week after two public sculptures featuring a livestream between Dublin, Ireland, and New York City debuted, 'inappropriate behaviour' in real-time interactions between people in the two cities has prompted a temporary shutdown.
American sought after 'So I raped you' Facebook message detained in France on 2021 warrant
An American accused of sexually assaulting a Pennsylvania college student in 2013 and later sending her a Facebook message that said, 'So I raped you,' has been detained in France after a three-year search.
Full List Are these Canada's best restaurants? Annual top 100 list revealed
The annual list of Canada's top restaurants in the country was just released and here are the places that made the 2024 cut.
Tavares scores in OT, rescues Canada from potential upset in 7-6 win over Austria
Captain John Tavares scored 15 seconds into overtime and saved his teammates some embarrassment as Canada held on for a 6-5 win over Austria on Tuesday at the world hockey championship.
BREAKING 'A remarkable time': After 8 years at Toronto Public Health, Dr. Eileen de Villa announces resignation
The doctor who led Toronto through the COVID-19 pandemic as the city’s top public health official is stepping down.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Hollywood stars descend on B.C. castle for 'Fate' film
A British Columbia castle is hosting Hollywood royalty this week as filming gets underway on a supernatural love story spanning seven decades.
-
B.C. launches program to bring more child-care spaces into schools
British Columbia is launching a two-year pilot program to integrate before- and after-school child care into classrooms and other school spaces.
-
Maximum payout for LifeLabs class-action drops from $150 estimate to $7.86
Canadian LifeLabs customers who filed an application for a class-action settlement began receiving their payments this week, though at a much lower amount than initially expected.
Kelowna
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
Edmonton
-
Evacuation order issued for some Fort McMurray neighbourhoods as wildfire nears
Four Fort McMurray neighbourhoods were ordered to evacuate on Tuesday as a wildfire gets closer to the city.
-
Alberta announces the 4 health agencies that will replace AHS later this year
The province has released more information on its plan to break up Alberta Health Services and replace it with four sector-based health agencies.
-
U of A associate dean resigns over removal of student protesters from campus
University faculty members in Alberta are roasting decisions by their respective institutions to have police forcibly remove student protesters from campus, with one professor quitting a leadership role over the matter.
Calgary
-
Boys, 5 and 10, missing in Calgary's southeast; police ask public for help
Police need your help to find a five-year-old and a 10-year-old who went missing in Calgary's southeast on Tuesday.
-
Calgary students return to school following daytime stabbing
Students at John G. Diefenbaker Highschool and St. Helena School returned to classes Tuesday morning after a teenage boy was stabbed in a field after classes were out on Monday.
-
Calgary billboards ask people to skip the rodeo, chuckwagon races
The Vancouver Humane Society (VHS) has taken out a series of billboard ads around Calgary encouraging people to skip the rodeo and chuckwagon races at the Stampede this summer.
Lethbridge
-
Deadly southern Alberta highway crash kills two people
Two people were killed and another was seriously injured in a crash in southern Alberta on Sunday.
-
Lethbridge charities see decline in number of volunteers
Some Lethbridge charities are having a hard time staffing volunteers, saying the number of people willing to donate their time to non-profits over the years has decreased.
-
Medicine Hat, Alta., police arrest local man in child luring case
Thousands of messages were sent between a teenage girl in the U.S. and an Alberta man posing as a young boy, a police investigation has revealed.
Winnipeg
-
Court orders admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki to undergo clinical assessment by psychiatrist
A psychiatrist will conduct a clinical assessment of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki to determine if he was suffering from a mental disorder when he killed four women.
-
Manitoba Metis Federation president blasts Ontario group during identity summit
The president of the Manitoba Metis Federation is blasting the Metis Nation of Ontario at a summit on how leaders are reacting to -- and can come together to fix -- what they call Indigenous identity fraud.
-
Manitoba premier to visit areas impacted by wildfire
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew will get a close-up look at the devastation from a large wildfire burning in northern Manitoba Tuesday.
Regina
-
Sask. police seize 1.5M pieces of evidence, lay 60 more charges in child exploitation case
Saskatchewan RCMP have revealed that a historic sexual assault investigation has led to the discovery of alleged crimes against children dating back to 2005.
-
Regina woman facing impaired driving charges after pedestrian dies in collision
A Regina woman is facing impaired driving charges after a pedestrian died in a collision on Monday.
-
Woman claims Sask. detox facility turned husband away because of disability
A woman says her husband was turned away from a Saskatchewan detox facility because of a disability he lives with, which brought the centre under scrutiny in the legislature on Monday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. police seize 1.5M pieces of evidence, lay 60 more charges in child exploitation case
Saskatchewan RCMP have revealed that a historic sexual assault investigation has led to the discovery of alleged crimes against children dating back to 2005.
-
Site preparation begins on pricey new acute care tower at Prince Albert Victoria Hospital
Construction is officially underway on the anticipated new acute care tower at Prince Albert’s Victoria Hospital.
-
Saskatoon community leaders come together to address growing violence, safety concerns
The City of Saskatoon, the fire department, and the police service are uniting to launch nearly a dozen initiatives in hopes of cracking down on crime and improving safety.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'A remarkable time': After 8 years at Toronto Public Health, Dr. Eileen de Villa announces resignation
The doctor who led Toronto through the COVID-19 pandemic as the city’s top public health official is stepping down.
-
Number of Ontario measles cases nears 10-year high as Peel Region confirms new case
Health officials in Peel Region have confirmed a Mississauga has contracted measles, as the total number of cases in the province approaches a 10-year high.
-
Toronto mayor says raising Israeli flag at city hall ceremony is 'divisive'
Toronto's mayor said she decided not to attend a city hall ceremony marking Israel's national day on Tuesday because an event where the Israeli flag is raised is currently "divisive" due to the war in Gaza.
Montreal
-
Montreal event marking Israel's national day overshadowed by regional war
Every year, thousands of Jewish Montrealers gather at Place du Canada to celebrate Israel's national day, but this year there was no march and a lot more security.
-
Montreal's Mon Lapin crowned Canada's best restaurant once again
A new magazine ranking has confirmed what most Montrealers already know: the city is home to some of the best restaurants in the country.
-
Saputo announces transition plan for president, CEO in August
Saputo Inc. says its president and CEO Lino Saputo plans to transition to the role of executive chair of the board.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former Ottawa city councillor Diane Deans dies after 5-year cancer battle
Former Ottawa city councillor Diane Deans died on Tuesday, according to a statement by Coun. Jessica Bradley.
-
Teenager struck by OC Transpo bus in Heron Gate
Ottawa paramedics say a teenage pedestrian was struck by an OC Transpo bus Tuesday afternoon in the Heron Gate area.
-
1 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police are responding to a fatal collision involving two vehicles on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end on Tuesday morning.
Atlantic
-
Halifax restaurant named one of the best in Canada
A Halifax restaurant has been named as one of the best in the country.
-
New Brunswick teen charged with second-degree murder following death of 34-year-old man
A 17-year-old male from Nasonworth, N.B., has been charged with second-degree murder following the death of a 34-year-old man in the community.
-
N.B. couple speaks out after home-care fees increase 4-times the amount they were previously paying
A northern New Brunswick family says they're struggling after they say they've been essentially cutoff from social development support.
London
-
Victim loses $2M in online romance scam
A Malahide Township resident is out more than $2 million following a romance scam.
-
Commercial vehicle hits Talbot Street rail overpass
It’s happened again. The Talbot Street rail overpass has claimed another large vehicle.
-
Wingham, Ont. loses its 'biggest star' as Alice Munro passes at 92
The sign at the edge of town proudly declares Wingham as the birthplace of Alice Munro, one of the country’s most revered storytellers.
Kitchener
-
Traffic deaths surpass 400 for the first time in 15 years in Ontario: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say 2023 was a historically tragic year on OPP-patrolled roads.
-
Cambridge councillor asks region for collaboration with mobile health services amid parking feud
A Cambridge councillor is asking for Region of Waterloo staff tohelp find a viable solution for mobile health services amid a parking dispute that’s preventing them from doing their lifesaving work.
-
Busy Fergus street closing for construction for nearly rest of year
Major roadwork is set to begin on Wednesday in Fergus, which will see a busy street close for nearly the remainder of the year.
Northern Ontario
-
Human remains identified as missing northeastern Ont. man
The search for a missing northeastern Ontario man has come to a tragic end after his remains were identified.
-
Latest updates on air quality alerts, and when the smoke may reach Ontario and Quebec
Wildfires have led Environment Canada to issue air quality advisories for parts of B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories, as forecasters warn the smoke could drift farther east.
-
Northwestern Ont. suspect on probation charged with aggravated sexual assault
A sexual assault victim was seriously injured and numerous police officers were attacked in an incident last weekend in northwestern Ontario.
N.L.
-
'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
-
Whooping cough outbreak declared in Newfoundland
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.
-
Trucker's body found in trailer in Newfoundland after failed police search in Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.