

CTV Vancouver





Warning: Details contained in this story may be upsetting to some readers.

A woman could be facing charges after allegedly tossing feces inside a Tim Hortons in Langley, B.C. this week – a shocking incident that was captured on the restaurant's surveillance camera.

The disturbing video was leaked onto the internet Tuesday, and begins with what appears to be a heated argument between a woman and a worker at a cash register.

Eventually, the woman removes a coat that's around her waist, pulls down her pants and defecates on the floor. She then scoops up the excrement and tosses it over the counter.

It's unclear what triggered the incident, but a spokesperson for Tim Hortons said it appears an employee had refused to let the woman into the restaurant's locked restroom.

"Our current understanding is that the (employee) used their discretion in this case and denied access … based on past behaviour," the spokesperson told CTV News in an email.

The worker was worried that letting her in could impact "the immediate safety" of customers and other employees, the spokesperson said, though the concerns were not specified.

Langley RCMP confirmed the incident happened Monday, and that a woman was detained in the parking lot and released on a promise to appear in court.

Cpl. Holly Largy said the case will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service to determine whether charges will be laid.

Largy said the RCMP isn't aware of how the video, which appears to have been recorded off a computer screen using a cellphone, ended up getting published online.