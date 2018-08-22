

A woman in her early 40s is dead after a serious collision involving a car and a semi-truck in Abbotsford, B.C. Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 12:25 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 11 and Clayburn Road.

Images from the scene showed a semi with damage to its front end and the mangled remains of a grey Mazda lying in front of it.

Police say the female driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Names will not be released at this time," police said. "We offer our condolences to the family and friends of those involved in this tragic crash."

Authorities have not provided any information on what caused the collision. Reconstruction experts with the Abbotsford Police Department are now on scene trying to piece together what happened.

Highway 11 is closed between Harris and Bateman roads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 604-859-5225 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-22-8477 (TIPS).