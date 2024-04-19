Witnesses, video sought in Abbotsford suspicious death investigation

Police in Abbotsford are asking the public for information and video as they investigate a suspicious death.

The deceased was a 63-year-old man who was "observed to seemingly be in medical distress" near Sunnyside Street and Old Yale Road on April 9, according to police.

He was taken to hospital on that day, the Abbotsford Police Department said in a news release Friday. Police did not say when the man died, nor did they elaborate on why his death is considered suspicious.

Investigators are looking for information and video recorded in the area between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on April 9, police said.

"As this investigation is in its early stages and the potential of further witnesses coming forward, the Abbotsford Police Department will not be making any additional comment about the facts of this case at this time," the release reads.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Daryl Young via email at daryl.young@abbypd.ca.