Witnesses sought in West End 'stranger attack' that left man with fractured jaw, police say

VANCOUVER -

Vancouver police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a "completely random" attack in the city's West End last month left one man with serious injuries to his face.

The 52-year-old victim was walking to work near Davie and Howe streets just after 5 a.m. on Sept. 18 when a man walking in the opposite direction suddenly punched him in the face, police say.

"The victim became disoriented and was unable to stand on his feet," says Const. Tania Visintin, in a news release Wednesday.

Investigators say the victim was picked up by a taxi in the area and taken to hospital where he was treated for a fractured jaw.

"Because the victim was in hospital, the attack was not reported to police until several days later and we were unable to immediately canvass for witnesses or collect evidence from the crime scene," says Visintin.

The suspect is described as being about 5'10" tall with a husky build and broad shoulders. Vancouver police say at the time of the assault, he was wearing a dark hooded sweater with a dark jacket, blue jeans and a dark mask.

This is just the latest incident in what appears to be a series of stranger attacks in Vancouver in recent months.

On Aug. 23, a man was arrested after he allegedly punched two people in a random assault in the city's Marpole neighbourhood.

In July, Vancouver police reported 17 stranger attacks over a span of just two weeks.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this latest attack to contact them at 604-717-2541.