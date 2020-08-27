VANCOUVER -- Police are asking witnesses to come forward following an "unprovoked attack" on a teenager who was playing basketball in Richmond.

Authorities said the victim, who has autism, was with a group of people in the area of Richmond Secondary School last Friday evening when someone punched him in the face.

"According to one witness, just prior to the assault the suspect was told the teen had a developmental disability. Despite knowing this, the suspect allegedly punched the teen," Richmond RCMP said in a news release.

The attack was serious enough to leave the teenager with a concussions and a significant cut on his lip. Cpl. Adriana Peralta said the victim went to hospital without telling his parents because he was worried about upsetting them.

"Fortunately, our investigator found him," Peralta said in a statement, adding that the incident "has had a profound effect on the victim's family."

On Thursday, Richmond RCMP released an image showing a woman rushing to the teenager's aid while a male suspect walks away from the scene.

A number of witnesses have already spoken with police, but authorities asked anyone else with information on what happened to call the Richmond RCMP detachment at 604-278-1212.

People who want to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.