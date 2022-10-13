Witnesses sought after 93-year-old's hip broken during alleged assault in Chinatown

Police are searching for witnesses after a 93-year-old was allegedly assaulted in Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood this week, leaving him with a broken hip.

Authorities said the victim, a long-time resident of the area, was walking near Main and Pender streets when a stranger knocked him over at around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

A number of bystanders stopped to help the senior until he could be taken to hospital.

On Thursday, the Vancouver Police Department released surveillance video showing the 93-year-old falling to the ground, and asked anyone with information to come forward.

"Our officers have been canvassing the neighbourhood since the assault," Sgt. Steve Addison said in a news release. "We’re still working to find people who witnessed the assault, as well as those who stopped to help."

Authorities asked anyone who saw what happened, or has dash-cam video taken in the area around the time of the incident, to call police at 604-717-2541.